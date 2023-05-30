Obituary: Dixie G. Reeter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dixie G. Reeter, age 86, of Cameron, MO, passed away in her home on May 26, 2023, following a heroic battle with bladder cancer.

Dixie was born on January 31, 1937, to Robert T. Hershberger and Reta M. (Wilson) Hershberger near Lock Springs, MO.

Dixie graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1955. She then held a variety of jobs in Chillicothe, MO beginning at Adams Wholesale, then Graves Meats, but ultimately retiring in 1999 from the billing department at Farmer’s Electric Co-op after 34 years of employment.

Dixie married her late (2002) husband, James A Reeter, on June 9, 1956, after he returned from Army service in the Korean War. They spent most of their lives working on their farm near Lock Springs, MO. In 1986, they adopted a son, Paul. Shortly after Jim’s passing in 2002, Dixie sold their farm and relocated to Chillicothe, MO. Later in 2006, she moved to Cameron, MO where she met her partner of 17 years, Vernon Humberd, at a local dance.

Dixie’s true passions were being a servant to others and deeply engaging with all aspects of farm life, including caring for animals with a particular love for horses. Music was her lifeblood; she had a country western album playing nearly all the time. She created joy in everything she did and leaves a legacy of unconditional love shown to those fortunate enough to have crossed her path.

Dixie was preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, an older brother Robert Hershberger Jr, and many brothers/sisters-in-law. She is survived by her son Paul Reeter, sister Judy Hershberger, niece Julie Hershberger, grandnephew Derek, grandniece Sydney, brother-in-law Virgil Reeter, sisters-in-law Charlotte Bashford and Nancy Reeter, cousins Terry and Linda Reeter, partner Vernon Humberd, and grand dogs Ruby and Pearl.

Per Dixie’s request, no services will be held. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mosaic Hospice of St. Joseph, MO; an organization that helped deliver on her wish to pass pain-free in her home.

Related