Unionville teenager killed in crash on Highway 5 identified

The Unionville teen killed in a vehicle crash near Milan on May 27th has been identified.

Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions of Greencastle reports the 15-year-old boy was John VanGenderen. Arrangements are pending.

The Highway Patrol reported the boy was a passenger in a car that overturned on Highway 5 north of Milan on Saturday afternoon, May 27th. The vehicle traveled north before it ran off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, the car then went off the left side of the road, and overturned.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Patrol did not identify him, as it does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Michael Barraza of Unionville. He sustained what were called minor injuries.

