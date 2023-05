Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Putnam County on Tuesday morning, May 30th on two felony warrants from Adair County.

The warrants for 46-year-old Kevin Whittom were for alleged assault and property damage.

Whittom was taken to the Adair County Jail and he is to be held on no bond.

Related