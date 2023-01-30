Obituary & Services: Ronald Gene Banner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ronald Gene Banner, 77, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Milan Health Care Center in Milan.

Ronnie was born on March 4, 1945, to Eddie and Dorothy Banner. He spent his entire life in Milan, graduating from Milan High School in 1963. On September 23, 1972, Ronnie married Patricia Hayes and she survives of the home. Also surviving are two sons, Rodney (Tennille) Banner and Ricky Banner all of Milan, and grandchildren, Katie, Kourtney, Zack, Josh, Delaney, and Jaylee Banner. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings, James, Lloyd, Leonard, Keith, Francis, and Cleta.

After high school, Ronnie served in the Army Reserves, then worked his entire adulthood at Highland Veterinary Clinic in Milan. Ronnie loved all sports but was an avid Milan Wildcat fan. He also enjoyed playing in “The old man basketball league” on Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons.

Funeral Services for Ronnie will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milan Athletic Booster Club.

