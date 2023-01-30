Unemployment rates for northern Missouri counties as of December 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Unemployment rates among northern Missouri counties were either above or below two percent for December, the most recent month available.

The Missouri unemployment rate is two point three (2.8%) percent.

Grundy County has a rate of 2.3% with 94 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,129. In November, Grundy County was 2.4%, and a year ago, the rate for 3.1% for December 2021.

The highest rate among area counties is in Linn County with 2.7%. Others are Sullivan and Macon at 2.5%; Adair at 2.4%; Caldwell, Clinton, and Carroll each have 2.3%; Harrison at 2.2%; Mercer at 2.1%; and Putnam County at 2.0%.

Some area counties have less than two percent unemployment for December and include Daviess and DeKalb at 1.9%; Livingston, Gentry, and Worth each at 1.8%; and Chariton County at 1.5%.

