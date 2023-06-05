Obituary & Services: Rhonda Gear

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Rhonda Gear 63, of Galt, Missouri passed away on June 2, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

She was born on October 31, 1959, to Parents Roy William Lemon and Frances Louise Grimes Lemon Anderson. She attend Trenton Schools and then completed her GED. Rhonda also had a Cosmetology license. She worked as a herdsman for the Smithville Hog Farm for several years. She was a member of the CKT Circuit.

Rhonda’s pride and Joy were Barrel Racing, Rottweilers, Bingo, Friendships, and most of all her Grandchildren and family time.

She is survived by Daughter Maralina (Dustin) Dickerson of Spring Hill, Kansas, and their children LeeAnna Peirce, Dusti Anna Dickerson, Garrett Conner, daughter Melissa Peirce of Gardener, Kansas, and her children Jesyka Peirce, Kelee Rhodes, Baylee Rhodes sisters Tonia (Robert) Sayer of Trenton, Missouri; and their son Eric of California sister Julie Sindow and Husband Jay Blackburn of Galt, Missouri and their Daughter Natasha Jackson of Lawson, Missouri and Tiffany Haffner of Galt, Missouri and two Great Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews.

She is Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Frances her Husband Rick Erisman and a Grandson Dade Smith.

Memorials in honor of Rhonda can be made to CKT Barrel Productions LLC and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

