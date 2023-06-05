Obituary & Services: Gary R. Skipper

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gary R. Skipper, age 72, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Manor, Hamilton, Missouri.

Gary was born the son of Charles and Bertha (Whitt) Skipper on September 24, 1950, in Garden City, Kansas.

On October 5, 1972, he was united in marriage to Debbie Hesler at the Jamesport Baptist Church, Jamesport, Missouri. They have celebrated 50 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

Gary had worked as a plumber for Cunningham Plumbing, Chillicothe, Missouri, and was a farmer before his retirement. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Chillicothe Missouri. He was also a member of the St. Louis Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local #562, the Township Board, and the Water Board. He enjoyed deer hunting, camping, fishing, fixing machinery, and his family.

Survivors include two sons, Jason Skipper and wife Korynn, Spickard, Missouri, Justin Skipper and Amy Zieber, Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren Daryian Grossman and husband Zach, and Camden Skipper; three brothers, Darrell Skipper, and wife Susan, Chillicothe, Missouri, Wayne Skipper and Larry Skipper and wife Sondra, Chillicothe, Missouri; He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Jackie Skipper, his in-laws Donald and Wanda Hesler, two sisters in law, Liz Goerne and Pat Skipper.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled family visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Lindley Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

