Obituary & Services: Phyllis June (Foster) Herbster

Phyllis June (Foster) Herbster, a devoted Christian, mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on June 19th, 2023, at the age of 92. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

Phyllis was born on June 6th, 1931, to Leslie E. Foster and Ruby P. Foster. She grew up in Union Star, Missouri, and graduated from Union Star High School in 1949. Phyllis graduated from Northwest Missouri State College in 1967.

On September 21st, 1951, she entered into a lifelong union of love and companionship with her beloved husband, Harlan Herbster.

Phyllis dedicated her life to education and nurturing young minds. She began her teaching career at Clanton Rural School, followed by Castle Rural School and St. Joseph South Park School. Her passion for education continued as she taught at King City R1 School until her retirement in 1985.

Throughout her life, Phyllis remained deeply rooted in her faith and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of King City. Her commitment to her spiritual beliefs was an inspiration to those around her.

Phyllis had a joyous spirit and found great pleasure in spending quality time with her family and friends. She had a knack for card and board games, and these gatherings often brought laughter and lasting memories. Sewing was another beloved hobby of Phyllis, and she created countless beautiful quilts alongside her mother, forging a bond that will always be treasured.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Ruby Foster; her loving husband, Harlan Herbster; and her son-in-law, Steve Jennings.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Debbie Jennings (Randy Tannehill), and her grandchildren, Angela Reynolds (Aaron) and Aric Jennings (Kimberly Elder). Her great-grandchildren, Kayton and Kenna Reynolds, brought immeasurable joy to her life. Phyllis is also survived by her brother, Bob Foster (Rose Foster), who shared many special moments with her, and sisters-in-law Geraldyne Herbster and Vonna Herbster.

As we bid farewell to Phyllis, let us remember her as a compassionate woman, a nurturing teacher, and a beloved family member. May her kindness and warmth continue to inspire us all. Her legacy will forever be etched in our hearts.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, in King City Cemetery, King City, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King City Presbyterian Church, care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

