Obituary & Services: Neoma E. Lamont

Neoma E. Lamont – age 87 of Lathrop, MO passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO.

Neoma was born on March 11, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Rogers) Hawley in Scott County, Iowa. She attended school in Decatur, Arkansas. She was united in marriage to Doyle E. Lamont, Sr. Neoma was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and canning the vegetables she would grow. Neoma was always serving those around her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Doyle Lamont Jr. and Kirby Lamont; grandson, Clifford Lenn Lamont Jr.; great-granddaughter, Marissa Lamont; and her siblings. She is survived by her husband Doyle E Lamont Sr.; children, Clifford Lamont Sr. of Lathrop, MO, and Emma Campbell of Edwards, MO; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

