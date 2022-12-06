Obituary & Services: Jacqueline J. Park

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jacqueline J. Park, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jackie was born the daughter of John and Hazel (Williams) Hodges on July 11, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She attended Excelsior Springs High School. She worked at Tuttle Manor, a nursing home previously located in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a med tech, she worked in the office and she even worked in housekeeping. After it closed, she obtained employment at Morningside Center. In 2005, she was united in marriage to Jeff Park. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Survivors include one son, Michael Tuttle and Johnna Earp of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Kathryn Tuttle and Joe Johnson of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Haley Tuttle and Brooke Tuttle, both of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Reece Tuttle and Kennedy Tuttle, both of Hamilton, Missouri; one brother, Jerry Hodges, and wife, Lori; two sisters, Johnetta Hume and husband, Mike and Sheila Coates and husband, Brad; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Russell Swofford.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601

