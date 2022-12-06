Obituary & Services: Rodney Jay Rosekrans

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Rodney Jay Rosekrans – age 64 of Cowgill, MO passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022. Rodney was born on October 30, 1958, the son of Dick and Mary Ellen (Slee) Rosekrans in Vinton, IA. He married Gayle Schild on August 2nd, 1980, in Vinton, IA. Rodney was a truck driver. He loved fishing and hunting.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rickie Rosekrans. He is survived by his wife Gayle Rosekrans of Cowgill, MO; children, Steven Burgess of Cowgill, MO, and Terry Larson (Terry Allen) of Evansdale, IA; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn and Rita; other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses in the care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 11th, 2022, at Gospel Christian Center in Cowgill, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.

Related