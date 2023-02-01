Obituary & Services: Marvin Dale Scott

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Marvin Dale Scott, 93, of Ridgeway, MO passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born May 1, 1929, in Ridgeway, Missouri the son of Dean and Edith (Downey) Scott.

In 1949, Marvin married Clara “Rosie” Polley. To this union, three children were born. Rosie preceded him in death on November 22, 1983. He married Zoe Nell (Baker) Booth in 1985 and her three boys became part of his family.

After graduating in 1947 from Ridgeway, Marvin worked for Great Lakes Pipeline and later returned to the farm with his Dad. Together they started Grade A Dairy Farms. He also raised stock cows, planted row crops, and did custom work for the local farmers. He bought one of the first Vermeer balers and baled big bales all over the county. After retirement, Marvin and Zoe spent their winters in Texas and enjoyed gardening in the summer.

Marvin was also preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Burl Scott; sister, Betty Henderson and granddaughter, Dawn Scott.

Survivors include his wife, Zoe; sons, Mike (Aida) Scott and Tracy (Paula) Scott; daughter Penny (Pat) Meehan; stepsons, Andrew (Karrie) Booth, Mark (Carla) Booth, and Wesley (Rhonda) Booth; 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; nephew, Jeff Hendren and nieces, Lynn Alderson and Sharon Scott.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Yankee Ridge Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

