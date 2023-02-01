Obituary & Services: Kurt Alan Reith

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kurt Alan Reith, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence.

Kurt was born the son of Alvin P. and Dorothy (Hook) Reith on April 6, 1945, in Chanute, Kansas. He was a 1963 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton, Missouri. He then attended medical technologist school in St. Louis, Missouri. Kurt was united in marriage to Phyllis McKenzie on November 6, 1964, in Brookfield, Missouri. She survives of the home. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969 during Vietnam. He then served 20 years in the United States Navy Reserves. Kurt worked in the medical field for 20 years. He then worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff for 20 years. Kurt was a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and the Chillicothe Car Club. Kurt had a passion for cars and golfing.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Reith of the home; three children, Kurt Douglas Reith and Emily of Utica, Missouri, Michael Reith, Sr., and Deanna of Amity, Oregon, and Kelli Brady and Lisa of East Peoria, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Courtney, and Nate Reith, Michael Reith, Jr., and Matthew Reith, and McKenzie Oder, Kelsie Followwill, and Benjamin Brady; six great-grandchildren, Rayleigh, Aurora, Kinslie, Gage, Rugar, and Dane; and two sisters, Mary Volpert, and Vada Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Bret Brady; and ten brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at noon. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Parklawn Cemetery, Brookfield, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and/or the Ronald McDonald House and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

