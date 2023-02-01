Obituary & Services: Ruby Maxcene Clampitt

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ruby Maxcene Clampitt, age 95, a resident of Taylorville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Taylorville, Illinois.

Ruby was born the daughter of John Willis Edwin and Jessie Mae (Carlton) Phipps on December 12, 1927, in Hardin, Missouri. She was united in marriage to William B. Clampitt on June 18, 1983, in Reno, Nevada. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1998. Ruby was a homemaker. She had a great love of traveling.

Survivors include one daughter, Janice Thompson, and husband Danny of Grain Valley, Missouri; one son, Ronald Langdon of Pasadena, Texas; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Clampitt; two grandsons, John Eric Langdon, and James Avery Langdon; two granddaughters, Monica Ann Wooten, and Vicky Lynn Wooten; four sisters, Violet Baldwin, Ruth Martin, Thelma Foley, and Lola Beckmer; and four brothers, Charley, Glenn, Harold, and Johnny Phipps.

Graveside services will be held at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri, on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

