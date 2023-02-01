Obituary & Services: Barbara Jane Simpson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Barbara Jane Simpson, age 84, the daughter of Milford and Elsie (Hayes) Kinney, was born July 19, 1938, in Minburn, Iowa. She died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Pearl’s II Eden for Elders Care Center in Princeton, Missouri.

Jane, as she was known, grew up and attended school in Minburn, Iowa, graduating in 1956. She moved to Des Moines to work and while there, met Jimmie Allan Simpson. They married in 1958 and were blessed with three children, Nancy, Todd, and Mary. They lived in a few places before settling south of Pleasanton, Iowa. The children attended school in Princeton, Missouri. Jane worked for Board Brothers then O’Bryan Brothers, working her way up to floor manager. She retired at age 65.

Jane loved pigs, especially baby pigs; she and Jimmie raised pigs. She also collected pig items, enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, growing flowers, and watching the hummingbirds at the feeders.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Mary Thomas in 2015; sister, Beverly Reed, husband, Orville; and brother Ray Kinney. Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Simpson of Princeton, Missouri; daughter, Nancy Clark, and husband, Gregg of Leon, Iowa; son, Todd Simpson of Princeton; son-in-law, John Thomas of Cainsville, Missouri; grandchildren, David Hayton, Heath Simpson, Heather Simpson, Jonathan Thomas, Amanda Ratliff, and Adam Ratliff; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Phoenix, and Tryson; sister-in-law, Mary Kinney of Jefferson, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade – O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, with Pastor Ron Helton, officiating. Burial will be in the Hamilton Cemetery, Pleasanton, Iowa.

