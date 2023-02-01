Lamoni woman injured in crash on I-35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Lamoni, Iowa woman sustained moderate injuries when the minivan she drove overturned in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, February 1st.

An ambulance took 30-year-old Kayla Drumheller to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The minivan traveled north on Interstate 35 before it went off the west side of the road at mile marker 113.2. The vehicle struck an embankment at an emergency crossover, went airborne, overturned, and came to rest on its top in the median.

The minivan was totaled and the driver did not wear a seat belt.

Harrison County first responders and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

