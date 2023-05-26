Obituary & Services: Jimmie Alan Simpson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jimmie Alan Simpson, age 89, son of Guy Francis and Florence Estella (Davis) Simpson, was born September 20, 1933, in Decatur County, Iowa. He passed from this life on May 23, 2023, at the Corydon Specialty Care Center in Corydon, Iowa.

Jimmie grew up and obtained his formal education in Pleasanton, Iowa. He moved to Des Moines, Iowa to start his working life, there he met his future wife, Barbara Jane Kinney. They were married on August 14, 1958, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Des Moines. They lived a few places before settling south of Pleasanton, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Nancy, Todd, and Mary. The children attended school in Princeton, Missouri.

Jimmie worked at the packing plant in Lamoni, Iowa for 18 years before starting at Industrial Hardfacing for a few years. Then he worked at Graceland College until his first retirement. They moved to Cainsville, Missouri, and lived there for 10 years. He returned to Graceland College working part-time for a few years. Once Jane retired, he retired completely and they moved to Princeton, Missouri in 2014.

Over the years Jimmie enjoyed collecting anything with turkeys on it. His favorite pastime was visiting with people; he never knew a stranger. He enjoyed 4th of July parades, especially at Pleasanton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Jane on January 26, 2023; daughter, Mary Thomas; brothers, Rex Simpson and Don Simpson, and wife, Carolyn. Survivors include his children, Nancy & Gregg Clark of Leon, Iowa, and Todd Simpson of Princeton, Missouri; son-in-law, John Thomas of Cainsville, Missouri; grandchildren, David Hayton, Heath Simpson, Heather Simpson, Jonathan Thomas, and Amanda Ratliff and husband, Adam; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Phoenix, and Trysen; sister, Carol Baughman of Anchorage, Alaska; sister-in-law, Deanne Simpson of Flagstaff, Arizona; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade – O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, with Pastor Ron Helton officiating. Burial will be in the Hamilton Cemetery, Pleasanton, Iowa. Visitation will be at the Slade – O’Donnell Funeral Home on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 3 p.m. Family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m.

