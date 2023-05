Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A law enforcement investigation in Daviess County has led to the arrest of a man from Hamilton.

Twenty-one-year-old Cyrus J. Dilley has been charged in Daviess County with 1st-degree rape or attempted rape, 1st-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, and 2nd-degree domestic assault. All three counts are felonies stemming from May 16th.

No bond was set for Dilley, pending an appearance in Daviess County Circuit Court.

