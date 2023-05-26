Audio: Trenton’s VFW Post sheds light on Grundy County’s fallen heroes in World War I

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The World War One Memorial Arch in Trenton’s Moberly Park has been a fixture there for over 100 years.

The Arch was built by Grundy County, and dedicated in 1920. Local veterans also reported it was refurbished in 1990, however, the structure is once again showing its age, and officials of the VFW Post in Trenton say funds will need to be raised.

Military information provided to the VFW Post included details on some of the names of the local men who died as a result of World War One. Those names are part of the information in a box, buried at the “Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch”

VFW Post Quartermaster Sam Smith discussed the arch and spoke on some of the men from Grundy County that made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I.

Related