Obituary & Services: Jeanne Faye Weller

Jeanne Faye Weller, 75, Ridgeway, MO passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

She was born December 17, 1946, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gilbert and Vesta (Lobba) Champlin.

On April 18, 1970, she married Jim Weller in Ridgeway, MO. He survives of the home.

Jeanne worked as a data processor at Harrison County Community Hospital for 28 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Ridgeway and was on the Prayer Shawl Committee. She was also a member of P.E.O.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Joe Champlin; son, Josh Weller; parents-in-law, O. W. and Edith Weller; brother-in-law, Roger Weller, and sister-in-law, Mary Kathleen Weller.

Survivors in addition to her husband of 52 years, Jim, are her daughter, Jolie Fitzpatrick; son, Jesse (Becky) Weller; granddaughters, Anna (Skyler) and Sarah (Trevor) Fitzpatrick; grandsons, Caeleb Sutton and Maeson Weller; brothers and sisters-in-law, H. G. and Marsha Weller, Dixie Weller, Buddy, and Kim Weller, Nancy and Mark Evans and Nola Martz and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 9 at United Methodist Church, Ridgeway, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Cremation will follow the service with inurnment at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.