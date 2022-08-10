Obituary & Services: Helen Nickell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Helen E. Nickell 95, resident of Jamesport, Missouri died at 9:45 P.M., August 9, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church Of Christ, Trenton. Burial at Pilot Grove No.2 Cemetery, Jamesport, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.

Open viewing will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton.

Memorials to the Church Of Christ may be left with the funeral home.

Mrs. Nickell was born April 27, 1927, in Boone County, Iowa the daughter of John Thomas and Helga Victoria Appleholm Reynolds.

On September 11, 1954, she was married to Marvin D. Nickell in Des Moines, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2019.

Her survivors include her daughter Lisa Nickell, Jamesport, Missouri, and one son Tom Nickell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother Clara Reynolds.