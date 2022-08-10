News from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday and had cases bound over to the docket, on Thursday for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

John Mayes Burman is charged with 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Both counts are from July 25th.

A resident of Independence, Mira Ann Huffman, is charged with 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. All counts are from January 12th.

A resident of Mercer, Gunnar Scott Oberender, is charged with felony drug possession as well as misdemeanors of driving while his license was revoked or suspended, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and not maintaining financial responsibility for a vehicle. All counts are from July 25th.

Trenton resident Donald Swigart is charged on July 21st with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors of driving while his license was revoked or suspended, and operating a vehicle owned by another while knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility.

St. Joseph resident Rick Wattenbarger is charged on March 21st with the felonies of 2nd-degree burglary and 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

The misdemeanor cases of Amber Nycole Leeper of rural Trenton were certified to Division One of circuit court on two counts in June for alleged violation of an adults protection order and resisting interfering with an arrest.