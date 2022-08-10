Pleasant View Board of Education votes to increase substitute teacher pay and approve free and reduced meal guidelines

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education August 9th voted to increase substitute teacher pay. The pay will be $100 per day, which is a $10 increase.

During a tax rate hearing, the board approved increasing the tax rate to $4.983. That is an increase of 1.86 cents.

Items approved during the regular meeting included bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year, free and reduced meal guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year, the Special Education Compliance Plan provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the 2021-2022 Annual Secretary of the Board Report.

An update was given on school projects. Floors are waxed, and the new bathroom stalls are done. Video cameras are to be installed at the beginning of next week.

There was discussion on the addition of downspouts and the lack of bids received for installation. There was also discussion on the coating for the outside of the third through the fifth-grade wing, with no updates given due to the lack of response from an insurance-provided contractor.

Steve and Jeanette Hudson spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting about the tax levy. The board discussed the tax levy, with no action taken. Secretary Brenda Allnutt reports a tax levy increase would have been put on the November ballot if it had passed. However, no election will occur because no action was taken. It was previously reported the tax levy would have increased by $1 if it had passed.

Employees Valeri Kitchen and Courtney Ash talked about implementing a recycling program within the Pleasant View School District.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff announced the dates of upcoming events. An open house will be August 23rd at 6 p.m., a Keys Preschool open house will be August 24th at 5:30 in the evening, the first day of school for Pleasant View will be August 25th, and the first day for Keys will be August 29th. There will be an early out on September 2nd for teacher professional development and no school on September 5th for Labor Day.

No announcement was made from a closed session to discuss personnel and student matters.