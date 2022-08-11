Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

Local News August 11, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations.

The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Forty-eight-year-old Wilford Bradley of Laredo was arrested early Thursday morning in Grundy County.  He was accused of driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.  He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released.

Twenty-seven-year-old Audrey Butler of Cameron was arrested on Wednesday in Clay County.  She was accused of Driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and a seatbelt violation.  She was taken to the Clay County Detention Center where she was later released. 

Post Views: 24
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.