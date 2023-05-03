Obituary & Services: Earlene M. (Trump) Lamme

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Earlene Marie (Trump) Lamme, 89, of Maryville, MO, passed away on May 2, 2023. Earlene was born on July 25, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri to John and Elva (Lyons) Trump.

Earlene was married to her high school sweetheart John Robert for 63 years until his death in 2014. Earlene was the secretary for Lamme Well Drilling, an avid walker, and a member of the Bowling Belles for over 50 years.

Earlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, and brother-in-law Patsy and Robert Muff. Earlene is survived by her son, Dennis (Jeanmarie) Lamme of Toms River, NJ, her daughter Lynda (Clay) Hollingsworth of Maitland, MO, grandchildren, Kelly, Jake, Krissy, Amanda, Kaylie, Michael, Dallas, and Dennis Jr. and 13 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include siblings Vernon (Beverly) Trump, Trenton, Jerry (Deanna) Trump, Branson, Sharon Roath, Kansas City, brother-in-law Steve Roath, Independence, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, MO, at 2 PM on Friday, May 5 with visitation held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association.

