March unemployment rates for counties in the Green Hills Region

Grundy County has an unemployment rate that is a fraction higher than the state of Missouri average for March, the most recent month available from the Division of Employment Security.

The Grundy County unemployment rate is 2.9%, which is based on 115 receiving unemployment benefits. The state report includes a labor force of 4,000 for Grundy County. Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.7%.

Area counties with higher rates include Linn at 3.5%; Adair 3.4%, Macon 3.3%, Sullivan 3.1%; Harrison 3.0%., Putnam and DeKalb counties are at 2.8%.

Other figures provided by the state show Caldwell County is 2.7%; Mercer, Clinton, and Carroll each is 2.6%; Gentry 2.5%; Daviess and Chariton are at 2.4%; and Livingston County has a 2.0% unemployment rate.

