Obituary & Services: Donna Christy

Donna Christy, age 79 and a resident of Trenton, MO, passed away on January 17, 2023, at her home following a brief battle with cancer.

Donna Sue Barnes Christy was born October 18, 1943, at the Cullers Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton R-9 schools for 12 years, graduating in 1961. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1965 with a B.S. in elementary education and taught school for 3-½ years in rural Boone County, Hickman Mills, and North Kansas City School Districts.

Donna married Jim Boehner in 1966 and they had three daughters. She was a homemaker until 1979 when she assumed 4th generation leadership of her family business, Barnes Greenhouses; and became one of only a few females in the industry at that time. Donna married Larry Christy on October 6, 1989, and together they owned and operated Barnes Greenhouses, Inc. until their retirement in January 2011.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She knew no strangers and had an enthusiasm for life. Her contagious positive attitude brought joy to many she met. In retirement, Donna enjoyed gardening and outdoor time with Larry, walking at Ketcham center, playing bridge, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Hodge Presbyterian Church and the Grundy County Museum Board.

Survivors include her husband, Larry of the home, daughters Beth Mack (Mike) of Trenton, Becky Gallo (Joe) of Phoenix, AZ, and Brooke Boland (Brandt) of Lenexa, KS. She is also survived by 3 stepchildren Eric Christy (Connie) and Josh Christy (Tara) of Trenton, and Holly Lehmann of Lee’s Summit, MO. Additional survivors include 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mildred Barnes, and her sister, Pamela Barnes. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Grundy Country Museum or Hodge Presbyterian Church.

Services will be held on January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Hodge Presbyterian Church, 315 West Crowder, Trenton, MO. Following the service, the family invites all friends to continue a celebration of Donna’s life with snacks and fellowship at the Black Silo Winery, 4030 East 10th Street from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

