Audio: Steve Schieber and Scott Sharp on staffing, services and hospital foundation at Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center

Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says many rural hospitals are challenged with staffing with their physician model, however, the hospital in Trenton is “very fortunate” and has an “outstanding group” of primary care physicians and advanced practice providers.

Schieber says Wright Memorial Hospital probably has one of the best hospitalist programs in North Missouri and likely one of the only ones.

Alex Murray was hired last year as a physician recruiter for Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says he thinks Murray has done “an outstanding job,” and recognized that the hospital likes individuals with North Missouri ties.

There are a few needs that impact Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The two Saint Luke’s Health System hospitals have a partnership.

Schieber is also the chief executive officer at Hedrick where he says a big focus is OB-GYN coverage and general surgery. A gastroenterology program has also been developed in the interim.

Schieber sometimes receives referrals from community members who know someone looking to relocate. He says he appreciates those contacts.

Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe has some new services that impact Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The two Saint Luke’s Health System hospitals have a partnership.

Steve Schieber is the chief executive officer of both hospitals. He says one of the new services is a cardio scan program.

The cardio scan program requires a referral, and it is available for Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital patients.

In-school visits are being piloted at Hedrick Medical Center with the Chillicothe schools.

The health system wants to expand the in-school visits into the Wright Memorial Hospital community.

Wright Memorial Hospital’s Foundation raises funds for various purposes at the hospital in Trenton. Foundation Development Officer Scott Sharp says the organization works with hospital programs, including the Oncology Nurse Navigator, Employee Assistance Fund, and Equipment Fund.

Sharp recently started his role as the development officer. Former Development Officer David Bain retired in October.

Sharp wants to continue events the foundation held in the past to raise money and add new events noting the walking trail at Wright Memorial Hospital helps raise money.

The foundation can provide guidance to community members who want to donate their estate to help Wright Memorial Hospital with one donation coming from the Virgil and Susanne Walden family. The foundation also relies on community members who volunteer with hospital projects.

Sharp says the Auxiliary is what the foundation calls the hospital’s volunteers.

Sharp notes there are many volunteer opportunities at Wright Memorial Hospital and anyone interested in volunteering should contact Sharp at 660-654-1511.

