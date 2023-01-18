Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to host “partner kickoff” on January 25th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, based in Trenton, will hold a partner kickoff where entities can learn about how to grow agriculture jobs in Northwest Missouri.

The event will be held on January 25th from 4:30 to 6 pm with those attending learning about the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant. The RISE Grant has a focus on rural entrepreneurship and agriculture business development.

A light meal will be provided.

RSVP for the January 25th partner kickoff by emailing [email protected].

