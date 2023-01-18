Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to host “partner kickoff” on January 25th

Local News January 18, 2023January 18, 2023 KTTN News
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission website
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, based in Trenton, will hold a partner kickoff where entities can learn about how to grow agriculture jobs in Northwest Missouri.

The event will be held on January 25th from 4:30 to 6 pm with those attending learning about the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant. The RISE Grant has a focus on rural entrepreneurship and agriculture business development.

A light meal will be provided.

RSVP for the January 25th partner kickoff by emailing [email protected].

Post Views: 17
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.