Obituary & Services: Donald Richard Jepson

Donald Richard Jepson, age 93, of rural Green Castle, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Milan Health Care Facility in Milan, Missouri.

Don was born on December 31, 1929, near Sticklerville, Missouri, the son of Reuben Merritt and Fern Ola (Terrell) Jepson. On March 2, 1968, Don was united in marriage to Sarah Lucille Young who preceded him in death on May 13, 2018. Surviving are two sons; Larry Ray and wife Monika (Niewczas) Jepson of Slidell, Louisiana, Gary Lee and wife Linda (Clarkson) Jepson of rural Green Castle; four grandsons and one granddaughter; Ryan, Emma, Lukas, Daniel, and Samuel. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Robert, Herb, and John.

Don attended grade school at Hickory Grove country school before attending and graduating from Green City High School in 1947. Don then spent the next 3 years working for relatives on a farm in Iowa. He returned to Sticklerville where he operated and expanded the family farm. He raised quality Angus and Angus-Hereford cross cattle for the next 65 years. He also raised hogs for nearly 20 years before focusing solely on his cattle. He enjoyed tending to his cattle and his farm which has been recognized as a Missouri Century Farm. He was the Union Township Assessor for several years, served on the Green City R-1 School Board, and was the Secretary-Treasurer of Hannah Cemetery for many years.

During his early years, he enjoyed quail hunting, coyote hunting, fishing trips to Minnesota, and trout fishing in Montana with his brothers. Later in life, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling his son’s bulldog “Tator”. Don attended the Sticklerville Methodist Church during his youth.

A Memorial Service for Donald will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hannah Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hannah Cemetery. They may be sent to or left at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home, 2 W. 5th Street, Green City, MO 63545

