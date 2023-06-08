Special Olympics Missouri to host sendoff for Charlie Phillips ahead of World Games

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will be hosting a sendoff for Charlie Phillips on Friday, June 9, starting at 6 p.m. Charlie will parade up Main St. from Highway 71 in Savannah with a police escort. We’d like to encourage the entire community to assemble around the town square to cheer on Charlie!

The Savannah resident will be representing SOMO and Special Olympics USA in powerlifting at the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in 2023. Phillips will leave for Berlin from New York on Sunday, June 11. He will leave Kansas City for New York on Saturday, June 10.

Charlie was officially selected for Special Olympics USA back in January. You can see his entire journey in this video.

“I just can’t wait to show everyone how much I can do,” Phillips said.

Before he was officially selected to compete for Special Olympics USA, Phillips had to prove himself at the Special Olympics USA Team Trials in San Antonio, Texas last November. He finished the weekend with the top squat – 182.5 kg – and the top deadlift – 227.5 kg – among all the Special Olympics USA powerlifters. He also benched 130 kg.

“It was a lot of fun,” Phillips said. “It got to meet a lot of athletes from different states.”

Phillips was the only SOMO athlete to be nominated for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. He learned about his initial nomination to compete for a chance to represent Special Olympics USA at the Missouri Western State University football game last September. You can watch the emotional public surprise announcement here.

Charlie is just 26 years old, but he’s already accomplished so much in his Special Olympics career. Charlie grew up in central Pennsylvania. He got his start with Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) 15 years ago. In 2010, Charlie participated in his first-ever Special Olympics USA Games as a part of SOPA’s track team. Charlie’s family ended up moving to Missouri, and he never skipped a beat. In 2018, Charlie was back at the USA Games as a powerlifter for SOMO. During his career, Charlie has participated in five different sports: basketball, track, soccer, flag football, and powerlifting.

Special Olympics USA is comprised of 133 athletes and Unified partners, 38 coaches, and 23 delegation members who support team operations. Athletes will compete in 14 of the 26 sports offered: athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, golf, gymnastics – artistic, gymnastics—rhythmic, kayaking, powerlifting, sailing, soccer, swimming, tennis, and volleyball.

The delegation also includes Special Olympics Unified Sports® teams, where people with and without intellectual disabilities compete together, as teammates. Special Olympics USA will have representation in the following Unified Sports®: basketball, bocce, bowling, golf, sailing, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.

Special Olympics USA is the national delegation that represents the United States at the Special Olympics World Games and Special Olympics World Winter Games. Delegation members compete in an array of the 30-plus official Special Olympics sports, in individual and team formats.

Every two years, the world transcends the boundaries of geography, nationality, political philosophy, gender, age, culture, and religion to come together for the Special Olympics World Games. Alternating between the summer and Winter Games, this event is the flagship event of the Special Olympics movement, which promotes inclusion, equality, and acceptance around the world.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these athletes and Unified partners to demonstrate their athletic abilities, compete at the highest level on the world stage, and have life and cultural experiences that will stay with them for the rest of their lives,” said Craig Pippert, Head of Delegation for Special Olympics USA. “I encourage every American to cheer for the USA, share in the triumphs of our delegation, and take pride in knowing that the athletes, Unified partners, and coaches will represent our country with excellence and honor.”

The Games will be the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event taking place in 2023, and the biggest multi-sport event in Berlin in decades. The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will feature more than 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from over 190 countries who will compete in 26 Olympic-type summer sports: athletics, badminton, basketball, basketball 3×3, beach volleyball, bocce, bowling, cycling, equestrian, field hockey, football, futsal, golf, gymnastics – artistic, gymnastics—rhythmic, handball, judo, kayaking, open water swimming, powerlifting, roller skating, sailing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball.

ESPN’s global television networks and digital media will bring extensive coverage to sports fans and supporters of the Special Olympics movement around the world. As the official broadcast partner of Special Olympics, ESPN’s television coverage will be carried across its networks in the United States as well as streamed through WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

