Obituary & Services: Charles Calvin McBee

Charles Calvin McBee, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with his loving family around him, at Carmel Hills Health Care Center, Independence, Missouri.

Charles was born on March 29, 1940, in Braymer, Missouri to Calvin Levi and Wavah Jane (Tripp) McBee, and the grandson of James William and Elizabeth Jane (Schrum) McBee. Charles was the youngest of five children.

Charles grew up in Braymer, Missouri, and graduated from Braymer High School in 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served two and a half years and received an honorable discharge on April 14, 1961. After leaving the service, he pursued his dream of being a truck driver, which he did for 45 years. While trucking, he met the love of his life, Joy Taylor, in Kansas City. Soon after, they were married in 1967 in Miami, Oklahoma. He was a 23-year member of Wells of Joy Church, Braymer Tweedie-Murray American Legion Post 117, and was good friends with Roy Clark.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joy McBee of Richmond, Missouri; three sons, Steve Taylor and wife, Michelle of Liberty, Missouri, John Taylor of Liberty, Missouri, and Dan McBee and wife, Linda of Gladstone, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jacob, Sumer, and Kimberly; one great-grandchild, Maeve; two sisters, Myrna Van Cleave of Braymer, Missouri, and Angie of Washington State; and his very good friend since grade school, Bill Foley of Braymer, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ella M George; and brother, Robert L. McBee.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at McBee Chapel Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of America Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

