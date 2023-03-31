Obituary & Services: Joyce (Ratliff) Fletchall

Joyce Ratliff Fletchall, a 71-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 10:18 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her residence in Agency, MO, where she was under the care of her husband and hospice.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the services with inurnment at a later date in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m., Sunday at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Tenth Street Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Joyce Fletchall was born August 11, 1951, in Trenton to Jay Edward and Mary Lee (Kennedy) Ratliff. On December 26, 1996, she was united in marriage to John Tredway in Trenton. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2015. On September 13, 2019, she was married to Rex Fletchall in Bethany, MO. If you knew Joyce at all you knew her love for sewing, dancing singing, big hair, blingy belt buckles, cowboy boots, turquoise, and anything western. She is now out of pain, two steppin’ in heaven.

Surviving relatives include her husband Rex of the home, children Bryce Burton and wife Valerie of Oregon, MO, Tiffany Larson of Laredo, MO, and Brandon Hamby of Beckley, WV, her mother Mary Ratliff of Trenton, sister Judy Railsback and husband Bob of Trenton, two brothers Ralph Ratliff and wife Kathryn, Chillicothe, MO and Rubert Ratliff and wife Kay of Gilman City, MO, seven grandchildren; Taylor, Emily, Matthew, and Wyatt Burton, Mason and Grace Larson, and Tiffany Grace Hamby, three step-children, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, husband John Tredway, a sister Ruby Reich, a brother Stephen Ratliff, a niece Lisa Ratliff and a nephew Scott Railsback.