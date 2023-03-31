Grundy County absentee ballot report, Grundy and Livingston County clerk’s office hours for absentee voting

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As of Friday at 2:50 in the afternoon, 81 absentee ballots for April 4th’s election had been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office. Another 27 absentee ballots have been requested but not yet returned.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton will be open for absentee voting on April 1st from 8 am until noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe will also be open for absentee voting on April 1st from 8:30 am until 12:30 pm.

The deadline to vote absentee in person is April 3rd at 5 pm. Polls will be open on April 4th from 6 am to 7 pm.

