Obituary & Services: Alan Ray Nibarger

Alan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Beth Ann Cox on January 10, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2012. Alan worked as a truck driver for 36 years, most recently for W.D. 63 Transport of Queen City, Missouri. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, playing darts, shooting pool, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Peggy Nibarger Lumsden and husband Art of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sisters, Vicki Posch and husband Mark of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Debbie Howe of Chillicothe, Missouri; two brothers, Eddie Nibarger and wife Dee of Springfield, Missouri, and Jerry Nibarger and wife Diane of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Richard Nibarger; wife, Beth Ann Nibarger; and fiancé, Julie Nichols.

A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alan Nibarger Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.