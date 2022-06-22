Norborne man threatens to kill a Chillicothe physician, charged with terroristic threat

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Norborne man has been charged in Livingston County with felony first-degree terroristic threat after threatening to kill a Chillicothe doctor on June 21st. No bond is allowed for 52-year-old Kent Allen Milligan.

A probable cause statement says the Independence Police Department advised Milligan went to a doctor’s office in Independence, said a doctor had killed his grandson, and he was going to kill the doctor and himself. Milligan reportedly did not specify who the doctor was.

A Chillicothe Police officer responded to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe in an attempt to determine the victim of the threat. The probable cause statement says the officer was advised there was only one possible victim, as he was the doctor who had seen the now-dead grandchild. The doctor’s identity has been redacted from the probable cause statement.

Milligan has a criminal history that includes Carroll County charges from December 1991 of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest.