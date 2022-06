Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple shows will be held at the Braymer Junior Livestock Show in Tait Park on July 1st and 2nd.

The schedule for that Friday includes the Beef Show at 9 a.m. the Goat Show at 4 p.m., and the Sheep Show at 4:30.

That Saturday’s schedule includes the Swine and Rabbit shows at 9 a.m. and the Poultry Show after the Rabbit Show.

Classes are open to anyone younger than 21 years old. Pee-wee exhibitors will follow the breeding animals in each species at the Braymer Junior Livestock Show.