Obituary: Sandi June (Muselman) Hoover

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sandi June (Muselman) Hoover, 61, Princeton, MO passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.

She was born on November 1, 1961, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri the daughter of Ralph Isiah Muselman and Lorraine Izetta (Lorri) (Muselman) Spickard.

She attended Trenton High School and worked for Premium Standard Farms. She married Bill Hoover in 1997 in Lineville, Iowa. He survives the home.

Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Larry and Jimmy Knecht, and a sister, Sue Holcomb.

In addition to her husband, Sandi is survived by her sons, Shawn Muselman and his wife Anna, both of Trenton, MO, Travis (Crystal) Chandler, Paducah, KY, Chet (Sarah) Hoover, Clio, IA; daughter, Tacy (Martin) Wren, Florissant, MO; sister, Donna Knecht, Rolland, OK and brother, Ralph Randall Muselman (aka Randall Mann) and Ralph’s partner Sarah Keer, both of Trenton. Sandi is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and her dog, Hoover.

Sandi has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton and there are no scheduled services.

Related