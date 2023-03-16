Seventeen students from Trenton Middle School attend State Leadership Conference

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Seventeen students from Trenton Middle School attended the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Osage Beach.

Five groups scored gold and included Caleb Ray in Chapter Review; Caleb Shell and Ethan Shell in Chapter Service Project Display; Ashlyn Pagel in Food Innovations; Sarai Birkhead, Jayden Gannon, and Lyandra Taylor in Promote and Publicize FCCLA; and Johanna Goodin, Morgan Smith, and Claire Woodard in Repurpose and Redesign. All members who scored gold will go to the national competition in Denver, Colorado July 2nd through 6th.

Ray, Pagel, Birkhead, Taylor, Gannon, Smith, Woodard, and Goodin received a state-high score.

Advisor Joy Bridges also attended the State Leadership Conference.

