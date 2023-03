Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Members of the Jamesport FFA chapter participated in the Area 2 Leadership Development Events competition in Gallatin.

Hailey Eads competed in the Advanced category and placed third in gold. Tori Dustman was in Division 2 and placed second in gold. Allee Prescott was in Division 1 and placed fourth and alternate and received gold. Eads and Dustman will advance to the district contest.

