Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th

The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st.

August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform at 7 pm.

August 20th will include a kiddie tractor pull and games as well as a hot rod tractor pull. The Parade of Power will be on both days at 1 pm.

A church service will be held on August 21st at 9 am.

The Steam and Gas Engine Show will also include daily exhibits and demonstrations, sawmills, a working blacksmith, gas engines, draft horse fieldwork, and antique tractors.

More information can be found on the Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Show Facebook page. General information can be obtained by calling 816-284-2646.