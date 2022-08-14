Overland Park woman injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Brookfield

Local News August 14, 2022August 14, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
An Overland Park, Kansas resident received serious injuries when a car went off Highway 36 near Brookfield striking a utility pole.

Twenty-three-year-old Meghana Doram was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Mohan Gampala of Overland Park, who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened late Saturday night on Highway 36 just west of Brookfield as the driver of the westbound car was distracted by a GPS device, the car went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The vehicle was demolished and the report indicated Gampala was wearing a seat belt but Dorahm was not.

