A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany.

Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off the right side of Highway 136 and hit a tree.

The van was demolished and Fordyce was wearing a seat belt.