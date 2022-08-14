Janice Vandevender resigns from Spickard Special Road District Board

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Special Road District Board accepted the resignation of President Janice Vandevender at a special meeting on August 11th.

Removing Vandevender from the checking account and adding Board Member Tyler Etter was approved. Approval was also given to advertising in the paper for a new board member.

The board voted to lease purchase through Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri for an Alice FG 65C motor grader.

The board also approved listing items for auction on Purple Wave or Big Iron, whichever one was cheaper. The items were a dump truck, a Champion motor grader, a Case skid loader, and a Gallant motor grader.