North Mercer Board of Education sets tax levy

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education set the district’s tax levy at a meeting on Monday evening.

The levy was set at 488.26 cents for this year which is up by 41.3 cents from last year. North Mercer’s assessed valuation decreased by $1,300,440 to $17,893,147.

The board voted to no longer accept tuition waivers due to parent transportation concern requests. Immediate family members paying taxes to the district will offset all or part of the tuition amount. This is required by statute and waivers are reviewed yearly.

The board accepted a bid from Bimbo Bakeries for bread. A two-year contract was approved for Jeremy Clevenger to continue to serve as the school auditor. Anna DeMoss of Princeton was employed as a paraprofessional.

The board approved a policy setting regulations for the four percent of the student population that will be counted for preschool state aid and three policy updates from the Missouri Consultants of Education to comply with state law.

The conflict of interest statement was approved saying business officials will not make decisions for personal gain. The statement must be completed every two years.

The Special Education Assurance was also approved stating North Mercer will comply with federal and state special education laws. Special Education Assurance must be completed every year.

Other items approved included the Annual Secretary of the Board Report as well as food service, summer school, and finance program evaluations. Cheerleading was considered to be added for the 2019-2020 school year. A survey will be conducted to gauge the interest to continue dance and cheer.

The September board meeting was moved to September 11th due to a varsity softball game at the regular meeting time.