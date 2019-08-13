Multiple activities are scheduled later this month for the Mercer Community Homecoming. Everyone is welcome to the “Small Town, Big Hearts” themed event August 29th through September 1st.

The activities will start on the evening of August 29th at 6 o’clock with a cake stand. There will also be a Miss and Junior Miss Mercer Contest at 6:30, Ultimate Survivor Contest at 6:45, and performances by the band Point of No Return at 8 o’clock and 9:30.

August 30th will include a craft and horticulture show from 9 to 11 o’clock in the morning, a quilt show from 3:30 to 7 o’clock, petting zoo from 5 to 8 o’clock, kiddie parade at 6:15, Mizz Mercer Talent Contest at 7 o’clock, and performances by the Hingstons Avenue Band at 8 o’clock and 9:30.

Activities August 31st will start at 8 o’clock in the morning with a Country Store, a car show, and a tractor show. The entry fee for the car and tractor shows is $10. There will also be a quilt show at 8:30, flea market and vendor show from 9 to 1 o’clock, a baby show at 9:30, children’s games at 10 o’clock, children’s peddle tractor pull at 11 o’clock, Mic-o-Say dancers at noon, the big parade at 1:30, Bingo from 3 to 5 o’clock, a corn hole tournament at 5 o’clock, a cake and ice cream social at 6 o’clock, outhouse races at 7 o’clock, performances by Riverside at 8 o’clock, 9:30, and 10:30.

There will be a Parent Teacher Organization dunk tank that Thursday through Saturday night from 7:30 to 8:30 as well as merchant raffle drawings at 9 o’clock. The final merchant raffle drawing and grand prize drawing will be that Saturday night at 10:15.

Mercer Community Homecoming September 1st will include an alumni dinner at 12:30, an ATV race at 2 o’clock, and community church service at 6:30. Contact Lary Bruner to make reservations for the alumni dinner at 660-382-4683. Donations that Sunday night will go to the Mercer Ministerial Alliance.