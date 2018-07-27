North Central Missouri Fair Queen contestants announced

North Central Missouri Fair Queen Pageant Coordinator Loren Meservey has announced the contestants for this year’s pageant.

Contestants are Emma Leamer of Chillicothe and Sydney Meeks of Maysville who are both agriculture students.

The competition will be held on Sunday at noon and will only include an interview portion this year. The competition is closed to the public, however, Meservey reports the public is invited to the coronation in the courtyard behind the Trenton Rock Barn Tuesday right after the fair parade.

The winner will receive a $350 scholarship to North Central Missouri College or a $300 scholarship to a college of her choice, a tiara, a plaque, and a bouquet of roses. Sensenich Jewelry of Chillicothe donates the plaque and crown with Flowers by Sarah of Trenton donating the roses.

The winner will also represent the North Central Missouri Fair in the Missouri State Fair Queen Pageant in 2019. Sadie Roy of Trenton was crowned North Central Missouri Fair Queen last year and will compete at State Fair this year.

The contestant crowned State Fair Queen receives a $2,000 scholarship and represents the state during the fair.

