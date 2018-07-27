The “Cruising Through the Years” themed Browning Homecoming starts Friday evening with several activities.

The activities will begin at 5:30 with an ice cream social hosted by the Linn County R-1 Mustang cheerleaders and live music with Chris Daugherty on stage at the park. Registration for a baby show and queen contest will start at 6 o’clock. There will be regular baby show classes and three age divisions for the queen contest: prince and princess for children eight to 12 years old, junior queen for youth 13 to 15, and queen for participants ages 16 to 18.

The entry fee for queens is $5 and $2 for other divisions with the baby show and queen contest to be held on the stage at 7 o’clock. Todd Fellows will host a karaoke contest at 8:30 with a $10.00 entry fee for those wishing to participate.

The Browning Homecoming continues Saturday with multiple activities throughout the day.

The activities will start at 8 o’clock Saturday morning with a slow pitch softball tournament, vendors opening at the community center, and Rare Air Entertainment in the park.

A car show will be held at 8 am on Main Street along with a 5K run/walk which has a $25 entry fee. All pets are welcome to register for a pet parade and contest at the park. Registration will start at 9:30, with the parade to begin at 10 o’clock. Line up for the main parade will start at Tom’s Collision at 11 o’clock. Dean Spencer has been designated at Grand Marshall for the parade at noon.

Registration for a pedal tractor pull at the basketball court will start at 1:30 with the event set to begin at 2 o’clock.

There will be a dinner at the community center starting at 6 o’clock Saturday evening. Live music and a street dance featuring the Bootleggers with a special guest to begin on Main Street at 9 o’clock.

