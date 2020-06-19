North Central Missouri Fair Board announces schedule for animal and livestock shows

The schedule has been announced for the North Central Missouri Fair at the fairgrounds in Trenton July 28th through August 1st. Only livestock and animal shows will be held this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rabbit and chicken show is scheduled for the morning of July 28th. Animals are to be there at 7 o’clock, and the show will start at 8 o’clock.

A hog show will be July 29th, a goat show July 30th, a sheep show on July 31st, and a cattle show on August 1st. Animals for those shows should arrive at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and the shows will begin at 4 o’clock.

Spokesperson Les Spickard noted all animals will leave after the shows, so the area can be cleaned and disinfected between groups. There will be no sales this year.

A horse show will be at the North Missouri Saddle Club Arena on August 8th.

More information on the North Central Missouri Fair is to be posted on its Facebook page and website.

