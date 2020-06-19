Bethany man accused of threatening to kill woman pleads “Not Guilty”

A Bethany man accused of threatening to kill a woman and throwing a child to the floor in March has entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Harrison County Circuit Court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremiah Searles waived formal arraignment, and a jury trial is set to start September 2nd. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 23rd. A request for bond modification was sustained. Bond is now $10,000, 10% cash approved. He is to have no contact with the alleged victims. No bond was previously listed.

Searles has been charged with the felonies of first-degree kidnapping—facilitating a felony—inflicting injury—terrorizing, first-degree domestic assault, and abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Searles of shoving a woman multiple times, grabbing her by the throat, and slapping her. He reportedly threw the woman’s son and held him on the floor after the boy attempted to get Searles to stop hitting the woman.

The affidavit notes the woman had visible bruising on her neck, arms, and bridge of her nose. The boy was described as having a scratch on his forehead and an abrasion on his left side.

